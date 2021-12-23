ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.