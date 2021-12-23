Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

