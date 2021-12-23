Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1,311.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

