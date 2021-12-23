WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashmore Group plc grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 328.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,257.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.