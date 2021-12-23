Ann Scott Blouin Sells 433 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.