Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Sells $38,287.44 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Apria by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.