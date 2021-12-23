IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $69,727.04 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $69,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

