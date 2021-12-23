James E. Barnes Sells 2,200 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

