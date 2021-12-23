Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

