Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

