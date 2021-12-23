Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

