Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.98. The stock has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

