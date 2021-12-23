Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $193.13 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

