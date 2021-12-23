HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of HubSpot worth $61,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $678.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $779.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.