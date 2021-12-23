Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

GHYB stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

