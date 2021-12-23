Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.