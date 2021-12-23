Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 81 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.48 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

