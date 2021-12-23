Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

