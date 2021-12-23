Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

