Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $769,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 89.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

