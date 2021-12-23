$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $55.94 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.