Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

