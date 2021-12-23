Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 271.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $15,161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

