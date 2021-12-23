U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

