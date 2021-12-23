Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

IT stock opened at $324.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

