Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.68% of Iron Mountain worth $87,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.