Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $49.13. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 19,881 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

