World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.42. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $261.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,558. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.