Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS opened at $88.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

