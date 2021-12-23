Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($5.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ALTM. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $64.44 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

