State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

