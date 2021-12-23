Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

