Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

