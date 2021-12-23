Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

