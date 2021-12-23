Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 89.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $3,513,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.