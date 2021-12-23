AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,764 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

