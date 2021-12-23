AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,980 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

