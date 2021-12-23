AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $268.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

