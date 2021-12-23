AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

