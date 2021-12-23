U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

