Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 303.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.56 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

