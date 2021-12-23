Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

KFS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

