New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Robert Millner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Hope alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of New Hope stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.41 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,450.00 ($85,425.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.