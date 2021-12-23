Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GURE opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Resources in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

