Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $160.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $126.31 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

