Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,648 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

