Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.83. 4,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 248,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

