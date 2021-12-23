Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

