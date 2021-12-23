Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $940,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.