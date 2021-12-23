Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 130.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.77 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.